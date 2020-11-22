July 10, 1937 - October 8, 2020

Janet Ann Jodais, age 83, of Lincoln, NE, passed away on October 8, due to COVID-19. She was born in Lincoln, on July 10, 1937. Janet attended a one room schoolhouse in District 15 through 8th grade and graduated from Roca High School in 1955. She went on to study at the University of Nebraska-Omaha, where she earned her Bachelor's in Nursing. While there, she met her future husband, Valdis Jodais, in speech class when she had to do a speech recommending him for dog catcher. Janet and Val lived in Maine, Nebraska, Colorado, and Wyoming.

While in Colorado, she wrote the book Personal Care of Patients, published in June 1970. She later earned her Masters of Nursing at the University of Colorado-Boulder. After 22 years, she and Val parted ways, but remained friends until her passing. In Wyoming, she was active in Boy Scouts and taught arthritis classes for the Arthritis Organization. At Trinity Lutheran Church in Laramie, Janet was a Sunday School teacher and Superintendent. She also served as librarian and on the church council.