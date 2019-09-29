April 19, 1931 – September 25, 2019
Janet Aksamit, age 88, of Lincoln, passed away September 25, 2019. She was born April 19, 1931 in Shenandoah, IA to Herbert and Ida Betz. Janet worked at the Villager Banquet Hall. She enjoyed fishing with Don, having a cold beer and loved Nebraska football.
Preceded in death by parents and spouse, Don Aksamit. Survived by sons, Rick (Dianne); Dave (Carol) and Doug (Randi) all of Lincoln; grandchildren, Misty (Scott) McIntosh, Becky (Mike) Needles, Dan (Sara), Josh (Adrianne), Brandon (Emily) and Devin (Jaren); 14 great-grandchildren and twin sister, Janice Hibbert.
Funeral Service Monday, September 30, 2019 at 12:30 pm Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 S. 14th Street, Lincoln. Condolences: lincolnfh.com
