Janet Aksamit
Sheridan, Kelley

April 19, 1931 – September 25, 2019

Janet Aksamit, age 88, of Lincoln, passed away September 25, 2019. She was born April 19, 1931 in Shenandoah, IA to Herbert and Ida Betz. Janet worked at the Villager Banquet Hall. She enjoyed fishing with Don, having a cold beer and loved Nebraska football.

Preceded in death by parents and spouse, Don Aksamit. Survived by sons, Rick (Dianne); Dave (Carol) and Doug (Randi) all of Lincoln; grandchildren, Misty (Scott) McIntosh, Becky (Mike) Needles, Dan (Sara), Josh (Adrianne), Brandon (Emily) and Devin (Jaren); 14 great-grandchildren and twin sister, Janice Hibbert.

Funeral Service Monday, September 30, 2019 at 12:30 pm Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 S. 14th Street, Lincoln. Condolences: lincolnfh.com

Events

Sep 30
Funeral Service
Monday, September 30, 2019
12:30PM
Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home
6800 S. 14th Street
Lincoln, NE 68512
