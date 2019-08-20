December 30, 1946 - August 16, 2019
Jane Neely, 72, of Lincoln, died on August 16, 2019. Jane was born December 30, 1946 to Byron & Merna (Schlachter) Kinnison in Hastings, NE.
Jane was a kind and gentle person, who was devoted to family and friends. Jane enjoyed sunsets and rainbows and to take quiet walks. She enjoyed traveling, especially to Estes Park, Colorado. She was the best apple pie baker in Lincoln. Everyone looked forward to her gravy at the holidays. She put her love into all that she did.
Preceded in death by her father. Survived by her husband, Dave Neely; mother, Merna Kinnison (Warren Harms); children, Jackie (Pete) Castater, Patty (Craig) Kersey, Kurt (Bernita) North, Jon (Chris) North, Laurie North, Michelle Neely; siblings, Kris (Gary) Christman, Roxie Rose, Bobbie (Michael) Baker, Clark (Cindy) Kinnison; nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be 10:30 AM on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at the Calvary Community Church, 4401 N. 1st, Lincoln. Interment will be 2:00 PM in Lincoln Memorial Park. Visitation will be 4-8 PM, Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln. The family will receive friends from 6-8PM. Memorials are suggested to the family for further designation. Online condolences may be left at www.bmlfh.com.
