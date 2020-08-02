Jane Marion Frisch
March 21, 1921 — July 25, 2020
Lincoln, Nebraska, Jane M. Frisch passed away peacefully on July 25, 2020. Born in Harvard, Nebraska to Louis and Cora Sherburn, Jane grew up in Hastings where she graduated from high school. She attended the University of Nebraska in Lincoln, where she met her loving husband, Robert K. Frisch, whom she married in 1942. He was a US Army officer who served with distinction in WWII in the Pacific Theatre on the command staff of General Douglas MacArthur, and they spent most of the first four years of their marriage apart. Jane lived in Lincoln with friends and family members raising her son who was born in 1943 after Bob was shipped out to the Pacific. They later had three more children and also opened their home to two foster children.
For 99 years, Jane lived her life through acts of service to her family, church, and community. She was known for her indomitable spirit, sense of beauty, and practical, can-do approach to everything she set her mind to. Jane was an active member of her church community at both St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Kearney and at St. Matthew's Episcopal Church when the family moved to Lincoln in 1958. Jane brought her tireless energy, faith, and dedication to her involvement in church ministries. She served her church as Board President and director of St. Monica's Guild for 16 years, Nebraska Diocese President of the Episcopal Church Women's group, and was the recipient of both Bronze and Silver Medals from the Order of St. Luke, which is given by the Nebraska Diocese for extraordinary service in providing Christian-based grief counseling and healing.
While living in Kearney, Jane discovered her love for gardening and began growing roses, which became her lifelong avocation. Jane and her husband were members of the Lincoln Rose Society, the Garden Club of Lincoln, and the Flower Arrangers Guild at St. Matthew's. Jane and Bob became accredited judges of rose show competitions and won numerous awards for their roses and arrangements. After Bob's death in 1989, Jane continued to both judge and compete into her early nineties. Jane served as a member of the Lincoln Rose Society Board of Directors until her death, and several terms as President of the Society. She received accolades and life-time achievement awards from the American Rose Society for her consulting and judging. In 1994, Jane was named as an Outstanding Consulting Rosarian. In 1999, Jane was given a Lifetime Outstanding Judge Award by the American Rose Society. In 2006, she was elected to the Board of Directors of the Nebraska State Rose Show, and was instrumental in the development and renovation of the City of Lincoln's Hamman Rose Garden. In 2014, at age 93, she was nominated by her peers in four states for another American Rose Society Central District lifetime achievement award as a rose show arranger and Judge, and was awarded a Silver Medal for her efforts. Jane also passed on her passion for gardening to others, and arranged the flowers and bouquets at the weddings of her children and many family friends.
Jane lived her life ardently regardless of her age. She went back to playing the cello at age 80; began traveling the world in her 70s; and even became the oldest person to appear on the front page of the Lincoln Journal Star Sports section for her participation in water aerobics at age 95. She regularly played duplicate Bridge at the Lincoln Duplicate Bridge Club and in her later years, at the Legacy. She maintained her sharp wit and strength of character to the very end of her life, connecting with family and friends both near and far through long conversations. Jane was preceded in death by her husband Bob, and her siblings Peg Brown of Ft Collins CO, Ruth Hazelrigg of Minneapolis MN and John Sherburn of Pasadena CA.
She is survived by her four children, Bob Frisch, of Dallas TX, Susan Lowry, of Colorado Springs CO, Jim Frisch, of Fairmont MN, and Anne Goico of West Hartford CT, Foster children Jane Higgins Lammering of St. Thomas, US Virgin Islands, and Joan Higgins Smith who reside in Helena MT, as well as 13 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren.
A family-only funeral service and internment to be held at St. Matthew's Episcopal Church is pending, and a Celebration of Life Service will be set for a later date, when it can be held safely due to the concerns with COVID-19. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jane's honor to St. Monica's, 120 Wedgewood Drive Lincoln NE 68510 or on line at www.stmonicas.com/donate.
