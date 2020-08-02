Jane Marion Frisch

While living in Kearney, Jane discovered her love for gardening and began growing roses, which became her lifelong avocation. Jane and her husband were members of the Lincoln Rose Society, the Garden Club of Lincoln, and the Flower Arrangers Guild at St. Matthew's. Jane and Bob became accredited judges of rose show competitions and won numerous awards for their roses and arrangements. After Bob's death in 1989, Jane continued to both judge and compete into her early nineties. Jane served as a member of the Lincoln Rose Society Board of Directors until her death, and several terms as President of the Society. She received accolades and life-time achievement awards from the American Rose Society for her consulting and judging. In 1994, Jane was named as an Outstanding Consulting Rosarian. In 1999, Jane was given a Lifetime Outstanding Judge Award by the American Rose Society. In 2006, she was elected to the Board of Directors of the Nebraska State Rose Show, and was instrumental in the development and renovation of the City of Lincoln's Hamman Rose Garden. In 2014, at age 93, she was nominated by her peers in four states for another American Rose Society Central District lifetime achievement award as a rose show arranger and Judge, and was awarded a Silver Medal for her efforts. Jane also passed on her passion for gardening to others, and arranged the flowers and bouquets at the weddings of her children and many family friends.