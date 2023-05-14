Jane Marie Heather

October 17, 1945 - April 24, 2023

Jane Marie Heather, 77, of Saginaw, Texas, passed away on April 24th after a year-long battle with cancer.

Jane was born on October 17, 1945, to Delbert and Marie (Halvorsen) Heather and raised on the family farm southwest of Syracuse, Nebraska, where she attended Arbor Grove Country School before going to high school in town. After graduating from Syracuse High in 1963, Jane lived in Lincoln, Hawaii and Arizona, before returning to Lincoln and eventually joining Burlington Northern Railroad as a clerk in 1978. Jane transferred from her railroad job in Lincoln to Fort Worth, where she worked at BNSF until her retirement in 2015, after 37 years of dedicated service.

As a young adult Jane was an adventurous traveler, visiting parts of Europe and the Middle East, but her true passion was horses. A lifelong horse lover, a trait inherited from her father, she loved the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo, and especially enjoyed the Mustang Magic event. Jane was a skilled shopper always with a keen eye towards the perfect purchase for a friend or family member.

Jane had a thoughtful and generous heart, an infectious laugh, and met life's challenges with courage, humor, and a strong sense of family and friendship. Always by her side, her beloved dog, Jackie, was a joyful part of her journey.

Jane was preceded in death by her parents, Delbert and Marie Heather, and brothers James, Wesley, and Keith Heather. She is survived by her daughter, Theresa Campos and husband Adolph of Payson, Arizona, three grandchildren: Emily Campos Donafee, Marcus Campos, and Christian Campos, and one great grandchild, Lilly Campos. She is also survived by her siblings: Lucy and Stuart Kitt, Ballwin, MO., Jody and Wally Pohlman, Nebraska City, Pat and Wayne Heather, Waverly and Sandy Heather, Omaha, many beloved nieces, nephews, and devoted friends Leslie Richards, Weatherford, Texas and Judy Scott, Saginaw, Texas.

A celebration of life will be held at the Syracuse United Methodist Church, 560 Sixth St., on Saturday, May 20, at 11 AM In lieu of flowers, suggested memorials are Brave Animal Rescue, Box 21864, Lincoln 68542 or Willies Underwear Project, 2906 Plymouth Ave. Lincoln, 68502, for school-age children in need of fresh clothing.

We invite guests to stay for lunch and to share memories immediately following the service.