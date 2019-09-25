January 7, 1927 - September 23, 2019
Jane Fischer was born January 7, 1927 in Sanborn, Iowa to Francis & Alvira (Hille) Hickey. She died September 23, 2019, in Lincoln, Nebraska at the age of 92. Jane was a member of St. Teresa Parish. She was an avid reader and a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She was married to Carl Fischer on June 3, 1947 in Sanborn, Iowa.
You have free articles remaining.
Loving family members include daughters, Janice (Jack) Handa and Carol (Jeff) Patterson, Lincoln; JoAnn (Les) Johnson, Waverly; Donna (Alan) Johnson, Tulsa, OK; son, Pat (Kim) Fischer, Omaha; seven grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and sisters, Bernie Gainor of Phoenix, AZ, Shirley McClain of Des Moines, IA, and Barbara (Jerry) Johnson of Olathe, KS. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 68 years, Carl Fischer; son, Frank Fischer; grandson, Eric Johnson; and brother, Carlan Hickey.
Visitation with family will be from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m., Monday, September 30 at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home in Lincoln, followed by Rosary at 7:00 p.m. Funeral mass will be at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, October 1 at St. Teresa Catholic Church, 735 S. 36th St. with Father Jamie Hottovy officiating. Burial in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Matt Talbot Kitchen and Outreach, St. Teresa's Building Fund, or Catholic Social Services. Condolences may be left at www.bmlfh.com.
To send flowers to the family of Jane Fischer, please visit Tribute Store.