Jane E. Ueberrhein

January 21, 1936 - July 11, 2023

Jane E. Ueberrhein, 87, of Lincoln, passed away Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at Hillcrest Firethorn. She was born on January 21, 1936, to Verne and Iletta (Rogers) Culwell.

Jane is survived by her husband of 63 years, Ronald; daughters: Patti (Greg) Duval, and Kristi Ueberrhein; and brother, Ron Culwell. Preceded in death by her parents, Verne and Iletta Culwell.

Jane had both a bachelor's and master's degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in Education. She taught elementary education at General Arnold and Pershing Schools. After retiring from teaching, she continued doing Title I testing. Jane was also a member of Alpha Xi Delta.

Per Jane's wishes, there will be cremation and no memorial services.

Memorials to the Alpha Xi Delta Building Fund.

