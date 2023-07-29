Jane E. Perry

April 12, 1939 - July 27, 2023

Jane E. Perry, 84, of rural St. Paul died unexpectedly on Thursday, July 27, 2023, at Howard County Medical Center in St. Paul.

Jane chose to be cremated. A private family inurnment will be held at a later date.

Peters Funeral Home of St. Paul is assisting the family.

Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.

Jane was born on April 12, 1939, in Lincoln, the daughter of Layke V. and Virginia D. (Dill) Howett. She grew up and received her education in Lincoln. She then attended and graduated from Doane College. She worked as administrative assistant at Doane College until her retirement in 2015. She later moved to live with her granddaughter, near St. Paul.

Jane was a very social person that loved being around people, especially her family. She also enjoyed bowling.

She was a member of the Women's National Bowling Association.

She is survived by her grandchildren, Macy and Jonathon Perry-Wampler of St. Paul, Scott Patterson of Lincoln, Jason and Jade Patterson of Omaha, Chelsea and Paul Buchner of Syracuse and Richard Allen Perry III of South Dakota; seven great-grandchildren; and one sister, Violet Cox of South Dakota.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and children, Richard Perry, Jr. and Elizabeth “Betsy” Patterson.

