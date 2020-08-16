August 5, 2020
Jane Clements, age 80, Clarks, passed away August 5, 2020 in Lincoln. A celebration of life will be planned for a later date. Memorials to Clarks United Methodist Church, Clarks Fire and Rescue, and Tabitha. Memorials may be sent to Trump Funeral Services, c/o Jane Clements, 1600 West "O" Street, Lincoln, NE 68528. Condolences may be left at trumpmemorials.com.
