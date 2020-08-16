You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jane Clements
View Comments

Jane Clements

{{featured_button_text}}

August 5, 2020

Jane Clements, age 80, Clarks, passed away August 5, 2020 in Lincoln. A celebration of life will be planned for a later date. Memorials to Clarks United Methodist Church, Clarks Fire and Rescue, and Tabitha. Memorials may be sent to Trump Funeral Services, c/o Jane Clements, 1600 West "O" Street, Lincoln, NE 68528. Condolences may be left at trumpmemorials.com.

To send flowers to the family of Jane Clements, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News