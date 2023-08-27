Jane (Bandy) De Kalb
August 11, 1940 - August 21, 2023
Jane (Bandy) De Kalb died peacefully on August 21, 2023, at High Plains Alzheimer's Treatment Center, Lincoln. She was born August 11, 1940, to Willard and Florence (Tuttle) Bandy of Lakin, Kansas.
Jane graduated from Ordway (Colorado) High School. She then attended Pueblo Junior College and completed her Medical Technology training at Colorado State Hospital, where she was hired full time. It was then that she met her future husband, Noel, who was interning as Assistant Protestant Chaplain. Two children, Lynn and Laura, were born of this marriage. When the children were older, Jane continued her vocation at various hospitals and clinics in Iowa and Nebraska. Jane completed her B.A. at UNL. She was a member of Eastridge Presbyterian Church, Eastridge Presbyterian Women and Trailblazers, where she continued to be an active member until her health began to decline.
Jane is preceded in death by her parents; three brothers; and her daughter, Lynn. She is survived by her husband, Noel; daughter, Laura; many nieces and nephews; former coworkers; and countless loving friends. The family offers their sincere gratitude to the devoted and professional staff at High Plains and Traditions Hospice.
A Service of Witness to the Resurrection will be held at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, August 30, 2023, at Eastridge Presbyterian Church, 1135 Eastridge Drive, Lincoln.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Eastridge Presbyterian Church, or the Capital Humane Society.
Condolences at wyuka.com