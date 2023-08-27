Jane graduated from Ordway (Colorado) High School. She then attended Pueblo Junior College and completed her Medical Technology training at Colorado State Hospital, where she was hired full time. It was then that she met her future husband, Noel, who was interning as Assistant Protestant Chaplain. Two children, Lynn and Laura, were born of this marriage. When the children were older, Jane continued her vocation at various hospitals and clinics in Iowa and Nebraska. Jane completed her B.A. at UNL. She was a member of Eastridge Presbyterian Church, Eastridge Presbyterian Women and Trailblazers, where she continued to be an active member until her health began to decline.