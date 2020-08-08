× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

November 2, 1954 - August 5, 2020

Jan M. Hoehler, age 65, of Garland, born November 2, 1954, passed away August 5, 2020. Jan graduated from Seward High School with the Class of 1973. Jan worked at Valentino's Restaurant, Inc. for 38 years as the payroll coordinator.

Survivors: son, KC Hoehler; and daughter, Kelsey (Tim) Hans; three grandchildren, Dylan and Elijah Hoehler, Langston Hans.

Visitation: 1-8:30 p.m. with the family receiving friends 6 – 8 p.m. Sunday, August 9, at Zabka – Perdue Funeral Home, Seward. Funeral service: 10:30 a.m. Monday, August 10, at Zion Lutheran Church in Garland, with Reverend David Dobbertien officiating the service. Graveside and interment: Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Garland. Memorials to the Hoehler family for future designations. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward – Dwight. Condolences at www.zabkafuneralhome.com

To send flowers to the family of Jan Hoehler , please visit Tribute Store.