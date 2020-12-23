Jan Jarecke

August 3, 1937 - December 21, 2020

Jan Jarecke, 83, passed away at her home on December 21, 2020 in Denton, NE. She was born August 3, 1937 in Fullerton, NE to Mary (Cox) and Sam Garton. She moved to Lincoln, NE after high school and married her high school sweetheart, Charles Jarecke. She lived life to the fullest and cared deeply for her family, friends and her church family, Southview Christian Church.

She is survived by her daughters, Colleen Derr (John), Corrine Jarecke (J.J.), Christy Ahmose, and son Michael Jarecke (Ana) along with her favorite people in the world, her 12 grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Ruby Graves, brother-in-law Rich Bonham and sister-in-law Cathy Naeve (Roger). Preceded in death by her husband, parents, 3 sisters and sister-in-law.

Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. Private services will be held at a later date. Condolences online at kunclfh.com