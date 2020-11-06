May 13, 1947 - October 27, 2020

Jan C. Hansen, 72, of Lincoln, passed away on October 27, 2020. He was born on May 13, 1947 in Lubbock, Texas and moved to Lincoln in 1957. He attended Lincoln High School and graduated from there in 1965. He spent 12 years as a Lincoln Police Officer and then worked for 24 years as a claims representative at Continental Western Insurance Company.

After retiring, he moved to Phoenix and lived there until he returned to Lincoln in 2016. Jan was an avid watcher of all different sports, and almost never missed a game that his son Luke played in growing up.

Jan is survived by his first wife, Kay Bakesz and their son, Luke Hansen; his second wife Jo Ennis; his daughter-in-law Jennie Hansen; and his granddaughter Summer Hansen.

A memorial service will be held in the Lincoln Room at Venue Restaurant on Saturday, November 14 from 2:00-4:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a donation be made in Jan's name to the Capital Humane Society.