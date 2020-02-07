Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Jamie R. Bauman, 39, of Martell, NE passed away February 5, 2020. Born December 2, 1980 in Lincoln, NE to James J. and Cynthia L. (Bentzinger) Bauman. Jamie was a microbiologist at the Nebraska Veterinary Diagnostic Center at the University of Nebraska Lincoln.

Rosary: 7:00 p.m. Monday (2-10-20) Cathedral of the Risen Christ, 3500 Sheridan Blvd. Mass of Christian Burial: 10:00 a.m. Tuesday (2-11-20) Cathedral of the Risen Christ. Burial of ashes at a later date. Life Celebration Gathering will be from noon until 3:00 p.m. Tuesday (2-11-20) in the Lincoln Room at the Lancaster Event Center, 4100 N. 84th St. No visitation/cremation. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.