Jamie Jondel Morford was born November 5, 1990 in Lincoln Nebraska and passed on August 18, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Preceded in death by her mother Vicki Knudsen and father Robert Morford. She lived most of her life in Omaha, Nebraska. Graduated from Grinnell University with a BS. She proceeded to Post graduate school, receiving her PhD in medical science from Tulane University.