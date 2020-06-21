May 18, 1998 - June 16, 2020
Faith “Jamie” Elizabeth Spratlen, 22, of Lincoln, died June 16th, 2020. Born May 18th, 1998, the daughter of Mona and Steve Spratlen. Jamie was an avid horse lover, she was in school with ambitions of becoming a veterinarian.
Survivors: Parents; Steve and Mona Spratlen; Sisters; Holly (Gunther) Baker, Lindsey (Joshua) Hruby, Brother; Joshua Spratlen, Nephews Alex Cleland & Rhett Baker, Nieces; Rory Baker & Evelyn Hruby, and cherished pets, Mandy & Bandit (dogs) Bumper & Seis (horses).
Private celebration of life at Roper and Sons. Contact family for details. Please visit Roperandsons.com.
To send flowers to the family of Jamie Spratlen, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.