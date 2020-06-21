Jamie Elizabeth Spratlen
Jamie Elizabeth Spratlen

May 18, 1998 - June 16, 2020

Faith “Jamie” Elizabeth Spratlen, 22, of Lincoln, died June 16th, 2020. Born May 18th, 1998, the daughter of Mona and Steve Spratlen. Jamie was an avid horse lover, she was in school with ambitions of becoming a veterinarian.

Survivors: Parents; Steve and Mona Spratlen; Sisters; Holly (Gunther) Baker, Lindsey (Joshua) Hruby, Brother; Joshua Spratlen, Nephews Alex Cleland & Rhett Baker, Nieces; Rory Baker & Evelyn Hruby, and cherished pets, Mandy & Bandit (dogs) Bumper & Seis (horses).

