James William Morris, age 83, of Lincoln, passed away on Friday, March 3, 2023. Jim was born December 18, 1939. Jim is survived by his loving wife of 61 years Saundra Morris; son, James Dale Morris; other relatives, Ethel Owens and Vernon Norman and friends.

A visitation for Jim will be held Thursday, March 9, 2023 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 S 14th St., Lincoln, NE 68512. A celebration of life will be 2:00 pm Friday, March 10, 2023 at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home. Go to www.lincolnfh.com. The family suggests memorials to Lincoln Parkinson's Disease Support Group, in care of Pam Fink, 6310 South St. Lincoln, NE 68506; in memory of James W Morris.