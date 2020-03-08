February 20, 2020

James "Travis" Hoover 52 years old of Lincoln, NE passed away Feb. 20th, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital surrounded by family & friends.

He's survived by his son, Gage Hoover & daughter, Te'a Hoover of Lincoln; grandkids, Ruby Moon & Victor Graves of Lincoln; Diane Ratzlaff (mother of his children); parents Jim & Wanda Hoover of York; brother, Dallas (Kris) Hoover of Lincoln; niece, Kira Beth Hoover of Plattsmouth; Aunt Julie (Tom) Erickson of Wahoo; Uncle Jerry (Vanessa) Hoover of Archie, Mo; Uncle Bob (Deb) Orlando of Bradshaw; cousins, great aunts & uncle's and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents Anna & Delmar Hoover & Sal & Yvonne Orlando; Uncle Dave Claussen & cousins Danny Hoover & Kent Cohagen.

Visitation at Butherus Maser & Love today 3pm-5pm. Funeral is Monday (tomorrow) at the same location at 1pm followed by a gathering at Cappys Hotspot Bar & Grill (48th & Hwy 2)

To send flowers to the family of James Hoover, please visit Tribute Store.