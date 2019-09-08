{{featured_button_text}}

June 26, 1953 - September 4, 2019

James “Scott” Herrington was born to Jim & Marietta Herrington on June 26, 1953 in Omaha, NE. His family moved to Beatrice, NE in 1956. Scott passed away at Bryan Hospital in Lincoln, NE on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019.

Survivors include: son Jacob of Austin, TX, special friend Karen Rehm of Beatrice, NE, siblings Jana Trauernicht of Lincoln, NE, Jeri DeBoise of Lincoln, NE, and Leta Herrington of Englewood, CO, and nieces and nephews. A very special Thank you to Scott's “Angel” Sarah, and the LVAD Team at Bryan Hospital in Lincoln.

A private family service will be held at a later date.

