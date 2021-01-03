James Roy Temple
June 14, 1944 - December 26, 2020
James Roy Temple was born June 14, 1944 to Robert and Seanna Temple in Ripley, TN. He departed on December 26th, 2020 after a brief illness. Retired from ADM in 2007. Loved spending time with family and friends, working on cars of any kind, along with riding his motorcycle, also falling asleep in front of the tv after a hard day of work.
He leaves to cherish his memory, a loving wife Jan Temple who joined him in his life journey on June 2, 1972, and sons James Jr., Joe, Kameron, and step-son, Rod, and daughter Valerie, 8 grandkids, 4 great grandkids, and 2 great great-grandkids. Survived by brothers, Lonnie, Melvin, and Cecil, along with sisters Betty, Selene, and Ocie. Preceded in death daughter April, sisters Lillian, Louise, brothers Robert (Mr.T), John, and Alvin.
Cremation, no visitation. Memorial service at later date. Condolences online at www.roperandsons.com