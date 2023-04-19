James Robert Closson

May 3, 1966 - April 16, 2023

James Robert Closson, 56, of Austin, TX passed away April 16, 2023. Born May 3, 1966, in Orlando, Florida to James and Patricia (James) Closson.

Jim was a forester in different states.

Family members include his mother, Patricia Closson; sister Chris (Steven) Peterson, all of Lincoln; nephews Taylor (Allison), Austin (Maria), Garrett (Hanna), and Dylan (Kalen) Peterson; 3 great nephews and 1 great niece. Preceded in death by his father James Byron Closson.

A celebration of life service will be 11:00 am Friday, April 21, 2023, Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Drive.

Memorials to the Capital Humane Society.

