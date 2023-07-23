James Reed Leypoldt

September 16, 1957 – July 21, 2023

James Reed Leypoldt died July 21st, at his home in Lincoln NE surrounded by his family. Born September 16, 1957 in Omaha, NE to Rev Woodrow and Dorothy (Hennings) Leypoldt. He was 65 years young.

He attended Albion High School and graduated from Watertown South Dakota High School in 1975. Jim attended Nebraska Wesleyan University and The Nebraska School of Commerce. He married Melissa Doupnik in Lincoln on July 20, 1984. Jim and his wife met while working at the Lincoln Regional Center. Jim found his passion working for Lincoln Public Schools: starting at Hawthorne elementary and later finding his home at Holmes Elementary as a para and proud Hedge Hog. He was also an avid Nebraska Husker fan and loved the game of golf. Jim was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. Jim fought a courageous battle with cancer for fourteen years and taught others what was important and to "live life" to its fullest.

Jim is survived by his wife, "Missy", as well as children: Benjamin, Beth (Chester Muiu), and grandchildren: Aderha, Cairo, and Charli, all of Lincoln. Siblings: Chuck (Chris) of Lincoln, Doug (Nancy) of La Vista, Cathy Koch (Les) of Lincoln, Steve of Beatrice. Brother in Laws: Dallas Doupnik (Shirley) of Harvard, and Cory Doupnik of Quincy, Florida. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, son: Alexander Cory Leypoldt, In-Laws: Benjamin Doupnik and Kay(Ryser) of Clay Center NE, Sister Janice Dorr, and brother Gary Leypoldt.

Visitation 5:00-7:00 p.m. Monday July 24th at Wyuka 3600 O St. A celebration of Jim's life will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tues July 25th at the First United Methodist Church, Lincoln, NE. Graveside services following church services at Fairview Cemetery.

Memorials may be given to the family for a charitable donation to be designated at a later date.

