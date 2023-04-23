James Randall Pierce, age 43, of Lincoln, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, April 19, 2023. Jim was born January 19, 1980 to Randy and Cheryle Pierce. Jim is survived by his beloved son Edward Pierce; mother, Cheryle Pierce; sister, Sara (Richie Butler) MacLean; nephew, Jack MacLean; grandparents, Walter and Ruth Buss; many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Jim is preceded in death by his father Randy; A celebration of life will be at a later date.