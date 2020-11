James R. Craig age 73 years of Seward, formerly of Beaver Crossing, born Aug. 26, 1947, passed away Nov. 25, 2020. Visitation: 1 - 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward. Funeral Service: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, Milford Mennonite Church, Milford. Graveside Service and Interment: Beaver Crossing Cemetery. Memorials to the Craig family for future designations. Funeral Arrangements entrusted to Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward & Dwight. Condolences at www.zabkafuneralhome.com