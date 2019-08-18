June 5, 1934 - August 15, 2019
James R Buresh, 85, of Valparaiso, passed away Thursday, August 15, 2019. Born to Joseph and Josephine (Kutka) Buresh on June 5, 1934 in Crete. He was the founder of Buresh Plumbing & Electric.
Jim is survived by his wife of 62 years, Norma; Daughter, Cheryl Novacek of Valparaiso and her daughters, Jamie Johnson and husband, Shane, and their children, Bennet, and Kacie. Heather Sisel and husband, Shane, and their son, Landon. Daughter, Joan Westergaard and husband, Wayne of Craig and their son, Alex and wife, Amanda, and their daughters, Joey, Brittany, McKenzie, and Lexi, and Daughter Nicole Burton. Daughter, Terri Adkins and husband, Steve of Lincoln. Brother, Bill, sisters, Dorothy Dowling, Betty Buhrdorf, sister-in-law, Betty Buresh, brother-in-law, Roger Krahmer, brother & sister-in-law, Ron & Darlene Kliment. Many nieces and nephews.
Mass of Christian burial will be held 10 AM Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at Sts. Mary and Joseph Catholic Church, 637 Iver St, Valparaiso, NE. Visitation will be held Monday, July 19, 2019 from 4-6 PM with a Knights of Columbus rosary starting at 7 pm at Sts. Mary and Joseph Catholic Church, 637 Iver Street, Valparaiso,NE. Memorials may be given to the family for future designation.
