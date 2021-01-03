James P. “Jim” Larkin, 77, of Lincoln, died on December 29, 2020.Mr. Larkin was born December 1, 1943 to Ira & Agnes (Sonsalla) Larkin in Baker, MT. Jim worked for and retired from Cook's Family Foods. Jim married Sandy McGowen on September 3, 1983 in Grand Island, NE.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 AM on Monday, January 4, 2021 at the North American Martyrs Catholic Church. Fr. Brian Connor will Celebrate. Interment will follow in the Fairview Cemetery. A rosary will be said prior to the Mass at 10:00 AM. Visitation will be 12:00P-5:00P on Sunday, January 3, 2021 at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln 68510. Memorials are suggested to Madonna Rehabilitation. Online condolences may be left at www.bmlfh.com.