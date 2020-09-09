James P. Cooke Rev. Dr

Hastings resident The Rev. Dr. James P. Cooke (Lt. Col., USAR Chaplain), 88, left this world from his daughter's home on Saturday, September 5, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. James was born in Brooklyn, NY, on December 28, 1931, and at an early age was placed in the care of the Edwin Gould Foundation for Children; under that auspices, he was remanded to the care of a series of foster parents in New York State. He graduated from the W.C. Mepham Central High School in Bellmore, NY in 1949.

After graduation, he served three years as a radio intercept operator with the U.S. Army in Germany. Upon discharge, he was employed briefly by the Decca Record Co. in New York City. He enrolled in Park College, MO in 1953 and received a bachelor's degree three years later. He attended Harvard Divinity School 1956-1959, receiving the degree of Bachelor of Theological Science. In 1977, he was awarded the degree of Doctor of Ministry by the University of Dubuque Theological Seminary. Rev. Cooke served as a Chaplain in the U.S. Army and the Army Reserve, retiring in 1991 in the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. His assignments included Germany, Fort Leonard Wood, Fort Carson, and Vietnam. He received a Bronze Star Medal with oak left cluster, a Purple Heart Medal, a Meritorious Service Medal with oak left cluster, an Army Commendation Medal, a Good Conduct Medal, an Army Reserve Achievement Medal, a Vietnamese Gold Honor Medal, and Gallantry Cross with Palm. In addition, he received several service and campaign medals, unit citations, and qualification badges. In 1997, the Lincoln Chapter #15 of the Reserve Officers' Association presented him with their annual Minuteman Award. He was well known in Lincoln, serving as President of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Board, University Place Community Organization, Lincoln Urban Ministries, Lincoln Fellowship of Churches and its successor the Lincoln Interfaith Council. For many years he helped build houses with Habitat For Humanity, serving as President of the affiliates in Lincoln and Hastings. Rev. Cooke was a retired minister of the Presbyterian Church, USA, and served as Pastor in Morrill (1959-1964), Sutherland, Keystone, and Lemoyne, NE (1972-1975), and Fourth Presbyterian Church of Lincoln, NE (1975-1994) where he retired in 1994.