July 17, 1940 - October 17, 2019
James Olin Herzog, age 79 of Nebraska City died October 17, 2019. Born July 17, 1940 in Nebraska City, to Olin and Irene (Reese) Herzog. He married Sharon Cooper December 5, 1959. Sharon died October 13, 2019.
Jim was a former member of the Nebraska National Guard and lived in Nebraska City his entire life. He enjoyed traveling, attending his grandkids ball games, family gatherings, jokes and spending coffee time with his friends.
Survivors include his children, Scott and Janet, Bryan and Joni, Shelly and Mark Grimm, Tamrie and Shawn; grandchildren, Brandon, Justin, Garret and special friend Ashley Dieken, Leesia and husband Justin Christiansen, Taylor Herzog, Austin Herzog, Seth, Blake and Bryce Grimm; and four great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and father and mother in law, Floyd and Lorraine Cooper. A reception celebrating the lives and Jim and Sharon Herzog will be 1-8 p.m. Wednesday, October 23 at Marshall Funeral Chapel in Nebraska City with the family greeting friends from 5-7 p.m.
Memorials to Bethel United Church of Christ. Online condolences www.marshallfuneral.com. Marshall Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.