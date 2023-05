James O. Monroe

James O. Monroe, 68, of Hickman, passed away May 12, 2023, in Lincoln.

A celebration of life service will be Thursday, May 18, 2023, at 4:00 p.m., Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Drive. There will be a reception to follow.

Memorials to Southwood Lutheran Church or to the family for further designation.

