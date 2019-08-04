June 11, 1944 - July 30, 2019
James Nye, 75, of Lincoln, went home to be with the Lord on July 30, 2019. Born to George and Vera Nye on June 11, 1944, in Clay Center. James served 35 years in the Nebraksa Air National Guard.
James is survived by his wife of 53 years, Ronda, son; Scott, grandson; Tyler, sister; Carol, nieces, nephews & sisters-in-law Roberta & Renita.
Memorial service: 2 p.m. Saturday, August 10, at Capital City Christian Church, 7800 Holdrege St. Lincoln. Memorial donations may be given to the Capital City Humane Society. To leave a condolence, visit www.lincolnccfh.com
