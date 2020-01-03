James Mills

December 27, 2019

Jim was goal-focused from an early age, always finding ways to make extra money. He connected money with college, college with a good job and a good job with the future he wanted for himself and his family.

Throughout his life, he successfully ticked off his goals. He graduated high school and briefly served as a naval airplane radio gunner, which allowed him to take advantage of the GI bill to pay for school. When he left Kansas State with a degree in chemical engineering, he was the first member of his family to graduate from college.

He married Charlotte in 1949 and promised her they'd see the world. Together they traveled to all 50 states and 48 countries. In his job of brokering international trade deals, he traveled to 32 additional countries, sometimes during highly unstable times, like Cuba during Castro's coup and Iran as the Shah was being overthrown.

As an engineer, Jim had little tolerance for inaccuracy or incompetence. He respected those who worked hard, dealt honestly with others and delivered what they promised. HIs greatest compliment was to say you did your job well.