November 13, 1952 - January 19, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

James Michael Harris, 67, of Lincoln, died January 19, 2020, of brain cancer. Jim was a bit of a rascal. Also smart, sweet, funny and endlessly kind. He cherished his family, his friends, his dogs, and an 80-degree day on any golf course. He worked most of his adult life in commercial truck safety enforcement. He played most of his adult life on fairways and greens. He founded the Harris Classic golf tournament at Riverside golf course in Central City, Neb., a family tradition for just over a decade.

Born November 13, 1952, in Central City, to David “Mike” and Genevieve (Steinke) Harris. Left in the big clubhouse of life are: his wife, Nance; son Matthew, spouse Angela and their children Braden, Gabriel and Tobin; son Ryan, spouse Chelsea, and their children, Ethan, Aiden and Aylish; sisters Charlene, Robbie and Mickey and their families; beloved nieces, nephews and their families; cousins far and wide; and current canines Piper and Scout. Jim outlived his beautiful sister, Claire Jo, who beat him to heaven's door.

Please celebrate Jim with gifts to the Capital Humane Society (capitalhumanesociety.org), the Team Jack Foundation (teamjackfoundation.org), or a charity of your choice. A memorial celebration is Saturday, March 7, 11 a.m. Roper South Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Drive (40th & Yankee Hill). 12:30 p.m. celebration of life at the Holmes Lake Golf Clubhouse to follow. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.

To plant a tree in memory of James Harris as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.