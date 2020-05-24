× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

James Marshall Guilliatt, Sr.

March 31, 1937 – May 17, 2020

Jim had a big family and he had an even bigger heart. He worked tirelessly to support that family, and continued to labor for his community long after his children began families of their own. He was someone that seemed to have endless love to give, and poured it out to everyone around him without hesitation or condition.

He could talk to anyone, and could find laughter in anything. He found so much joy in life's simple pleasures: nature, hunting, trains, woodworking, bargain-hunting, giving, and dancing – oh dancing! He had the strongest of bodies and the kindest of hearts. He was truly one of a kind that the world could desperately use more of.

His contributions to the Lincoln Children's Zoo, his family and friends, and the love that he exuded will live on forever in the many, many that he touched. He will be sorely missed but never forgotten. Jim was so many great things in life, and will continue to shine as a steadfast light in our hearts.

Jim was a Lincoln resident until moving to Overland Park, KS in 2000. He retired from the Burlington Northern Railroad.