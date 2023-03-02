James M. "Papu" Cook

September 13, 1950 - February 24, 2023

James M. "Papu" Cook, 72, passed away on February 24, 2023, surrounded by loved ones. Born on September 13, 1950, in Lincoln, NE, he married his high school sweetheart of 54 years, Gwen Bicoy. Jim served in the U.S. Air Force for 24 years before pursuing 3 college degrees and eventually working as a Community/Regional Planner for the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Jim enjoyed various hobbies, including construction, remodeling, and serving civic organizations, but his favorite was spending time with his grandkids. Jim will be remembered for his creative storytelling, humor, curiosity, and love for all things sweet.

Survived by his wife, Gwen, children, Mailani, Geoff, Lehua, and Moani, son-in-laws Sam, Steve, and Ben, and grandchildren Kana Leia, Ky, Kam, Jacob, Aiden, Koa, Roman, Nola, and Eva.

A Final Aloha will be held at Wyuka Funeral Home & Cemetery in Lincoln, NE.