February 5, 1946 - September 11, 2019
James M. McCord, 73 of Fairbury, NE passed away September 11, 2019 at his home. He was born February 5, 1946 to Roy D. & Marjorie (Shane) McCord in Fairbury.
Services will be Friday, September 20, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the United Methodist Church in Fairbury. The family will greet friends on Thursday evening from 6 – 8 at the funeral home. Memorials will go to the family's choice. Gerdes-Meyer Funeral Home in Fairbury is in charge of arrangements. www.gerdesmeyefh.com
