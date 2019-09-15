{{featured_button_text}}

February 5, 1946 - September 11, 2019

James M. McCord, 73 of Fairbury, NE passed away September 11, 2019 at his home. He was born February 5, 1946 to Roy D. & Marjorie (Shane) McCord in Fairbury.

Services will be Friday, September 20, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the United Methodist Church in Fairbury. The family will greet friends on Thursday evening from 6 – 8 at the funeral home. Memorials will go to the family's choice. Gerdes-Meyer Funeral Home in Fairbury is in charge of arrangements. www.gerdesmeyefh.com

Events

Sep 19
Visitation
Thursday, September 19, 2019
6:00PM-8:00PM
Gerdes-Meyer Funeral Home
2414 H Street
Fairbury, NE 68352
Sep 20
Funeral Service
Friday, September 20, 2019
11:00AM
United Methodist Church - Fairbury
605 E Street
Fairbury, NE 68352
