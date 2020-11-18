James Lynn Ross

James had multiple jobs throughout his life all of which were involved in agriculture which was always one of his passions. Perhaps the work he enjoyed most was at The United States Meat Animal Research Center near Clay Center, Nebraska as an Agronomy Technician in the 1980s. He always took pride in his work no matter what it entailed and his work ethic was admirable.

James (Jim or J.R. to his friends) spent most of his free time in their company or outside enjoying nature. Jim was known for his ability to strike up a conversation with most anyone he met and can be counted as a dear friend to many.

James was preceded in death by both his parents. He is survived by his son and son's spouse Emerson and Shanna Ross of Lincoln; his three siblings and their spouses, Karen and Dan Hudson of Gothenburg, Virginia and Gerald John of Ord, and Bill and Cheryl Ross of Lincoln; and an extended family of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.James was a kindhearted man and will be missed deeply by all his family, and friends.The world is poorer with his passing.

All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. Due to the pandemic and current restrictions a service will be postponed until next year. James loved his family and friends deeply and wouldn't want anyone to become sick on his account. A memorial Facebook page and email have been opened in his name to help facilitate future service plans. Please send condolences to jameslynnross@hotmail.com or to his son Emerson G. Ross at 4134 Y St. Lincoln, NE 68503