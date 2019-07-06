July 12, 1947 - July 3, 2019
James Lynn “Jim” Ferrell, 71, of Lincoln passed away July 3, 2019. Born July 12, 1947 in Stromsburg to Sherman and Ellen (Keeler) Ferrell. Over the past 50 years, Jim has serviced printing equipment. He was self-employed for 15 years and retired from Cabela's four years ago. Jim was a member of Southwood Lutheran Church, LASR (Lincoln Area Street Rod) and Midwest Dueces.
Family members include his wife Sandy; daughter and son-in-law Michelle and Jay Heffelfinger; grandsons Drew and Alex Heffelfinger; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Kim and Linda Veerhusen, Bruce and Michele Ehmen, and Virginia, Gail and Darla Ferrell; many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents and brothers Norman, Larry and Bob Ferrell.
Funeral Service: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday (7-9-19) Southwood Lutheran Church, 4301 Wilderness Hills Blvd. with Pastor Greg Olson officiating. A committal service will be at 1:30 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Pickrell. Memorial to the family for future designation. Visitation will be from 3-7 p.m. Monday with family present from 5:30-7:00 p.m. at Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Drive (SW corner of 40th & Yankee Hill Rd). Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.