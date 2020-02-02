James Lowell Sedgwick

Over the years, Sedg was active in both civic life and at Shades Mountain Baptist Church, where he was a dedicated member and deeply devoted to the businessmen's Sunday School class. He co-founded the David R. Belcher Memorial Scholarship, which provides college scholarships to deserving graduates of The Big Oak Ranch, a home for abused, neglected, and abandoned children.

Kind and generous, Sedg was the consummate family man. He coached both his daughters' Vestavia Hills softball teams for many years and he was never happier than when he was spending time with his five children and four grandchildren. Sedg was an avid Nebraska Cornhusker fan and was able to enjoy 3 national championships over his lifetime; he quickly became an enthusiastic Georgia Bulldog fan with his three children attending UGA.

He is survived by his wife of 48 years Elizabeth Howell Sedgwick; son Matthew James Sedgwick (Libby) of Atlanta, GA; daughter Amy Sedgwick Griffith (Jonathan) of Vestavia Hills, AL; daughter Katherine Ann Sedgwick of New York, NY; and grandchildren Luke and Drew Sedgwick, and Caia and Isaac Griffith.

On Friday, January 31, at 1:00pm a brief committal service will be held at Alabama National Cemetery (all are welcome and encouraged to arrive promptly). On Saturday, February 1, family will be receiving visitors at Shades Mountain Baptist Church (student center), 2017 Columbiana Road, Vestavia Hills, AL, 35216, from 10am to 11am, followed by a celebration of life service from 11am to 12pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Big Oak Ranch at P.O. Box 507, Springville, AL 35147, or Love In Action c/o Shades Mountain Baptist Church.

To send flowers to the family of James Sedgwick, please visit Tribute Store.