James Lewis Stocks

James is survived by his son, Chandler (Amanda) Stocks, of Lincoln, daughter, Stacey Boozer, of Rockmart, GA, grandchildren, Justus Stocks and Alicia Boozer, great grandson, Jeremiah Lilly, special friend, Patricia Morris, of Lincoln, brothers, Ernest Young and Marcus Young, sister Ramona Stewart, all of Rockmart, GA.

Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Quinn Chapel AME Church, 1225 S. 9th St, Lincoln. Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 10, 2020 at Omaha National Cemetery, 14250 Schram Rd, Omaha. Viewing will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Metcalf Funeral Home, 245 N. 27th Street, Lincoln. Memorials may be given to the family for future designation. Condolences online at metcalffuneralservices.com