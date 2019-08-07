October 29, 1945 - August, 2019
James Lee Brox, 73, of Lincoln, passed away unexpectedly. Born Oct. 29, 1945, in Ord, to Almond R. and Greta M. (Wittsche) Brox. After moving to Lincoln in 1956, he attended Hartley Elementary, Culler Junior High, and Lincoln Northeast High Schools, graduating in 1964. He attended Nebraska Wesleyan University and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He was married to Mary E. Klanecky on Dec. 2, 1967; they had three sons.
A devoted and hard-working husband and father, Jim provided for Mary and the boys, and from him they learned the value of hard work, of honesty and integrity, of faithfulness to spouse and family.
Jim began working at the Lincoln Journal Star's circulation department during his high school years. In the late ‘60s, he took a position in the accounting department, where he continued until 1991. These skills later transitioned to work at UNL's Student Union, where he served as accountant for more than 150 student organizations. He retired at the age of 72.
For many years, Jim directed the Journal Star Employees Credit Union; coached Little Chiefs baseball and YMCA softball teams; played on fast-pitch softball teams; and enjoyed all Husker sports, especially women's volleyball. A life-long and avid cribbage player, he was a member of the Lincoln Cribbage League. On his “golden” 29th birthday (Oct. 29), he scored the coveted, very rare, perfect hand of 29 points in a cribbage game.
Jim is survived by sons Timothy (Melissa) Brox, Lincoln; Michael (Yanina) Brox, Lakeland, Fla.; Daniel (Carrie) Brox, Princeton, N.J.; 12 grandchildren; nephews and niece. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mary; sister, Beverly McMindes; brother and sister-in-law, Meredith and Zoe Brox; and nephew David McMindes.
Services: 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, Wyuka Funeral Home, 3600 O St., with the family receiving guests after. Memorials to Food Bank of Lincoln. Online condolences may be left at www.wyuka.com
To plant a tree in memory of James Brox as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.