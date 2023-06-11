SMSgt. James L. Neumann

May 29, 1934 – June 7, 2023

James Neumann was born in Ashland, NE to Oscar and Dorothy (Welch). He excelled athletically in basketball and track. He graduated from Ashland High, where he met his wife of 43 years - Patricia (Coatman). They married in November 1953, and the couple had 2 children-Tammi and Lorri. Jim served his country in the Air Force/Air National Guard for 31 years achieving the rank of SMSgt. He retired in 1985.

He enjoyed gardening, bowling, spending time with family and especially attending his grandson's sporting events. He cherished the moments spent with his 7 grandsons and mentoring them. He passed his love of bowling, baseball, basketball and life onto them. He was a very generous and loving person.

Patricia passed away in May 1997. Jim was fortunate to find love a second time - Bonnie Amen. They wed in November 1999. They were avid bowlers and Husker fans. They enjoyed traveling, attending grandchildren's events and, as health/safety allowed, great grandchildren's activities, as well. He loved and spoiled the 2 dogs they shared - Bitsy and Jackie.

He lived independently with Bonnie for as long as possible. But in April 2023, his health struggles caught up to him. He lost his beloved brother, LaVerne at the age of 89. Sibling rivalry intact, he too, lived to be 89. He mentioned often that he was ready to see Verne.

Jim is survived by his wife: Bonnie. His daughters: Tammi (Doug) Wiemer and Lorri (Kirk) Lehl. His 7 grandsons: Jeremy (Elisa), Daniel (Chelsee), Zachariah (Kelsey) Wiemer and Timothy (Cari), Anthony (Brandi), Jamison and Corey Lehl. Eight great grandchildren: Jacob, Joshua, Oliver, Parker, Easton, Emersyn, Kai and Madison.

James and Patricia will be laid to rest together in a private graveside burial, at a later date, in the Ashland Cemetery. A plot they share with a stillborn grandson who passed before them, in July 1993-Douglas Matthew Lehl. Jim requested no service. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Pieloch Pet Adoption Center.