James L. Bartels, 68, Lincoln, NE passed away March 19, 2023. Funeral Service: 11:00 am Friday (3-24-23) Christ Lutheran Church, 4325 Sumner St, Lincoln. Interment in St. Peters Cemetery, Elk Creek, NE at 3:30 pm. Visitation with family present from 5-7 pm Thursday (3-23-23) Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Dr., Lincoln. Memorials to the family for future designation. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com