April 14, 1935 - June 12, 2020
James “Jimmy” R. Meyer, 85 of Lincoln, passed away peacefully at his home in Lincoln on June 12, 2020.
Jim was born on April 14, 1935, in Fairbury, Nebraska to Arnold and Esther (Blobaum) Meyer, and was raised in the Plymouth area.
Jimmy is survived by his wife Gladys of 57 years and five sons: Merlyn (wife Sherrill) Bice; LaMarr (partner Connie) Bice; Marvin (wife Amy) Bice; Kevin (wife Shawna) Meyer; Kurt (wife Molly) Meyer; 14 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild; brothers Dale (wife Arlene) Meyer and Fred (wife Deb) Meyer.
The funeral service will be held at 10:30 am on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Butherus Maser and Love funeral home, 4040 A St, Lincoln. Current Covid 19 restrictions apply and family requests all in attendance wear a mask. For those unable to attend, the service will be recorded and will be available at www.bmlfh.com later Wednesday afternoon. Visitation will be on Tuesday at the funeral home from 12 noon to 8 pm, with family present from 5 pm to 7 pm. Family requests all in attendance wear a mask. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. To leave an on-line condolence, go to www.bmlfh.com
