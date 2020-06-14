James “Jimmy” R. Meyer

The funeral service will be held at 10:30 am on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Butherus Maser and Love funeral home, 4040 A St, Lincoln. Current Covid 19 restrictions apply and family requests all in attendance wear a mask. For those unable to attend, the service will be recorded and will be available at www.bmlfh.com later Wednesday afternoon. Visitation will be on Tuesday at the funeral home from 12 noon to 8 pm, with family present from 5 pm to 7 pm. Family requests all in attendance wear a mask. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. To leave an on-line condolence, go to www.bmlfh.com