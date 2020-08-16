December 10, 1944 - August 12, 2020
James “Jim” Young, Jr. of Lincoln, NE, passed away August 12, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was born December 10, 1944, in Lincoln, NE. Jim worked for a short time at Burlington Railroad but left to work construction and concrete work, then headed to Cushman Motors for a few years. From there he followed in his father-in-law's footsteps and became an Electrician at Bud's Electric. When Bud decided to semi-retire Jim formed J & B Electric with Bud teaching him the ropes of becoming a business owner. When Bud retired Jim approached Paul Heiman, another “on his own” electrician about forming a partnership and in 1991 they formed Hy Electric. Jim retired in 2006 because he was ready to spend more time fishing and camping!
Jim loved shooting blue rock and pistols, loading his own ammunition, hunting, fishing, camping and traveling in his motor home. He especially enjoyed belonging to the Sundowners Camping Club because of the “caravan” trips to South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado and Kansas (just to name a few). Fishing and camping at Harlan County was very special for Jim and he always considered Alma and “Pappy” VanHoutan as his adopted parents. He belonged to the Nebraska Walleye Association for a few years. One time, time he signed up all the grandkids for the Free Fishing Clinic put on by the Nebraska Walleye Association. He got such a kick out of seeing them learn how to bait hooks, cast the lines, water safety plus watching the expressions when they were given their free tackle boxes and fishing rods and reels.
Jim loved animals especially dogs. The first dog they had was a basset hound named Little. Mary was pregnant with Troy and she literally drug her around the block on their walks. Their next dog was a Great Dane named Lady (she was no lady as she dug very deep holes in the back yard of their rental home). They found her a new home on an acreage where she could dig to her hearts content! Then they had a Doberman named Caesar of Troy. Next came a Black Lab named Duke and a Chocolate Lab named Woody. Their very last dog was a Soft-Coated Wheaten Terrier named Hobo who was Jim's favorite. When they no longer had a dog Jim would often say to Mary “I will exercise more if you just get me a dog so I can go on walks”. As she knew this wouldn't happen, she put her foot down and said NO. He then very boldly stated that if she passed away first he would have her cremated and spread her ashes at a Dog Park where they could pee on her all the time! Mary believed he would have actually done that!
He wasn't always a patient father and could be very stubborn at times as the boys and his friends will attest to! He introduced the boys to motorcycles and snowmobiles at such a young age that he freaked Mary out!! Very early on he owned 14 motorcycles in one year – he bought them cheap (because they didn't run) and would repair them and sold them at a pretty good profit. Quite often he did that with cars too. He was a very good mechanic and tried to teach his boys everything he knew. He will always be remembered for his stubbornness, love of family and friends, always helping a friend in need - plus his Friday night card games. Trent says he will miss Dad's “safety meetings” in the garage with Dad, Russ and friends.
Preceding Jim in death were his parents Ruth Acton and James Young, his sister Diana Payne and brother-in-law Charles Payne, sisters Grace Mathis and Gail Roach and stepfather Bob Acton. Jim is survived by his wife Mary of 53+ years and three sons and daughters-in-law Greg and Jodi Baade of Dacono, CO, Troy and Kris Young, and Trent and Jill Young, of Lincoln, plus sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Pat and Donnie White of Valparaiso, NE, and Billie and Bob Mertz of Lincoln, NE. Jim has six grandchildren: Randi Coonrod, Karli, Haylee, Skylar, Brayden and Carsyn Young and two great-grandchildren Marilyn and Brody Coonrod and their father Kyle Coonrod (honorary grandson). Jim is also survived by brothers and sisters-in-law Andy and Doris Young, North Platte, NE, and Jamie Holston of North Platte, NE, and Ben and Connie Young of Comstock, NE, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Jim's wishes were to be cremated and to have a Celebration of Life Party in his garage. We will honor his wishes for the garage party in the near future. The Young Family can't say THANK YOU enough to Dr. James Fosnaugh (PCP), Dr. Gina Mentzer (Heart Doctor), Kelly Stutzman (LVAD Team) and Ashley (INR Clinic) for their excellent care of Jim. Their “personal hands-on” approach and support in caring for Jim was sincerely appreciated.
