James “Jim” Young Jr.

Jim loved animals especially dogs. The first dog they had was a basset hound named Little. Mary was pregnant with Troy and she literally drug her around the block on their walks. Their next dog was a Great Dane named Lady (she was no lady as she dug very deep holes in the back yard of their rental home). They found her a new home on an acreage where she could dig to her hearts content! Then they had a Doberman named Caesar of Troy. Next came a Black Lab named Duke and a Chocolate Lab named Woody. Their very last dog was a Soft-Coated Wheaten Terrier named Hobo who was Jim's favorite. When they no longer had a dog Jim would often say to Mary “I will exercise more if you just get me a dog so I can go on walks”. As she knew this wouldn't happen, she put her foot down and said NO. He then very boldly stated that if she passed away first he would have her cremated and spread her ashes at a Dog Park where they could pee on her all the time! Mary believed he would have actually done that!