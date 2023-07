James "Jim" V. Pommier

June 23, 2023

Jim was born on May 11, 1962 to Vincent and Frances Pommier in Slayton Minnesota.

Jim was employed at Duncan Aviation in Lincoln Nebraska from 1986 to 1997. West Star Aviation from 1997 to 2019.

He leaves his wife Julie Pommier children Rod Pearson Angie Pearson Son in law Jay Schumacher Joshua and Justin Pommier his granddaughter Kelcie Hietbrink and grandson Kaden Schumacher sisters Darlene Hanish and Zandra Holicky of Minnesota.

No services are planned.