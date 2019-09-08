April 3, 1949 - September 5, 2019
James “Jim” Tettenborn, 70 of Lincoln, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on September 5, 2019. Jim was born on April 3, 1949, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Walter and Beverly (Baumgart) Tettenborn. Jim grew up in Omaha and met his wife Peggy Sue while in college and the couple has made Lincoln their home for their entire married life of 49 years. He served in the Army and was a lifelong Green Bay Packer fan.
Jim was very active at St Mark's United Methodist church where he helped with the youth programs for over 30 years and also helped teach the parent confirmation class and was very active with St Mark's Men's Group. He worked as a police officer, a stock broker and events coordinator for St Mark's. He was a Mason and a member of Sesostris Shrine Little Car Club and Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity.
Jim is survived by his wife Peggy Sue, son Kellin (wife Lisa) Neiman, daughter Victoria (husband Troy) Velder, son Todd James (wife Jeanine) Tettenborn, daughter Tiffany (husband Kurt) Weekly, 11 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, brothers Gary (wife Deb) Tettenborn and Jon (wife Debbie) Tettenborn and sister Kris McGovern, as well as many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, and loyal canine companions Ruby Sue and Dany. He is preceded in death by his parents and sister Joy.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at St Mark's United Methodist Church (8550 Pioneer Blvd) Lincoln. Burial to take place at a later date at the Omaha National Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Youth Programs at St Mark's or Capital Human Society.www.bmlfh.com
