December 27, 1961 - December 11, 2020

James “Jim” Roger Carlberg passed away at his home on Friday, December 11, 2020 at the age of 58. Jim was born December 27, 1961 in Beatrice, NE.

He married Leisa Thomas, and she survives. He is also survived by his sons, Andrew (Harmony) Carlberg, and Matthew Carlberg; mother, Betty Pitney; brother, Bob (Jackie) Carlberg; father -and mother-in-law, Skip, and JoAnn Thomas; sister-in-law, Kerry (Paul) Oddo; six nieces, and nephews, and their families; and one grandchild on the way. He was preceded in death by his father, Roger Carlberg, and his grandparents.

Jim was employed as a retired Engineering Manager with Caterpillar. He enjoyed traveling, playing strategy games, reading Sci-Fi and fantasy novels, watching John Wayne films, studying WWII history, and most importantly, making memories with his beloved family.

Cremation has been accorded, and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, or to Dream Center Peoria. Schmidt-Haller Burial and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.