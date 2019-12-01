James “Jim” Robert Alfano

In recognition of his many contributions to science and research, Jim received numerous accolades including the American Phytopathological Society's Syngenta Award (2005), named as a Charles Bessey Professor at UNL in 2010, a fellow in the American Phytopathological Society in 2011, and a fellow in both the American Association of Advancement of Science in 2012, and American Academy of Microbiology in 2015.

While he was proud of his scientific achievements, Jim would be the first to say, that what he cherished above all was his daughter, Isabella Alfano, born in 2007, to Jim and his wife Karin van Dijk. Isabella (Izzy) was absolutely and completely adored by Jim. Fatherhood transformed Jim, personally and spiritually, where in this role, his top priority was to ensure Izzy believed in herself, as he believed in her.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents Joe and Dorothy Alfano, and his father-in-law, Klaas van Dijk. He is survived by his wife Karin; daughter Isabella; siblings, Maryann (Kris), Victor (Cathy), Joe (Christy), and Joan; nephews and nieces Taylor, Joe, Jim, Allison, Keturah and Sasha; mother-in-law, Estelle van Dijk; sisters-in law Mariette and Miriam (John) and many friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on December 15, 2019 at the George W. Beadle Center on the UNL campus, Lincoln, NE. In lieu of flowers donations can be made “In honor of James R. Alfano” to the Center for Plant Science Innovation Fund (Acct # 01131020) University of Nebraska Foundation 1010 Lincoln Mall, Lincoln, NE 68508 or online at: https://nufoundation.org/fund/01131020/. Memories of Jim can be sent to jalfano1963@gmail.com and condolences at www.aspenaftercare.com.