May 17, 1931 - August 23, 2019
James “Jim” H. Tice, 88, of Lincoln, passed away on August 23, 2019. Born May 17, 1931 to Harold and Mary (Hansen) Tice in Lincoln. Worked as a construction supervisor for Lincoln Telephone for 48 years. He was a sergeant in the United States Army and a graduate of Lincoln High School. Jim was a member of the Masonic Lodge #54 for 50 years, Scottish Rite, Sesostris Shrine, American Legion for 50 years, VFW, Frank Woods Telephone Pioneer Association, and the Early American Ford V8 Club.
Survivors include his beloved wife, Dorothy; daughter, Holly Tice Warner; son, Jerry (Kelli) Tice; grandchildren, Lexi (Lance) Tice McKinney, Ashton Tice, Westen Tice, Matthew (Melanie) Warner, Neallene (Anthony) Warner Kuhlmann, Josh Warner; 11 great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Bill (Barbara) Trebelhorn; many nieces, nephews, friends, and loved ones. Preceded in death by his parents; brother and sister-in-law, Gerry and Kathy Tice.
Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday (8-27) at Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Dr., Lincoln. Family will greet friends a half an hour prior to service time. Prior private family entombment at Lincoln Memorial Park Mausoleum. Memorial contributions may be directed towards Sesostris Shrine Transportation Fund, 1050 Saltillo Rd, Roca, NE 68430 or Capital Humane Society, www.capitalhumanesociety.org. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.
