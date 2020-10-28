 Skip to main content
James “Jim” E. Morris
August 12, 1964 - October 26, 2020

Jim Morris, 56, of Lincoln, passed away peacefully at home with his daughters by his side on October 26, 2020. Born August 12, 1964 in Lincoln, NE to Gary & Mary Morris.

Jim was preceded in death by his Parents, Infant Brother, and Infant Daughter. He is survived by his Daughters, Ashley Morris and Maddison Morris; 6 Grandchildren; Sister, Susan (Scott) McKinney; Nieces & Nephew.

Visitation: Thursday, October 29, 2020 from 5-8 PM at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home (5200 R Street). Celebration of Jim's Life: Friday, October 30, 2020 at 10:30 AM at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home. Interment: Lincoln Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be left online at www.lincolnccfh.com

